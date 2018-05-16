Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, on Wednesday lambasted President Muhammadu Buhari for claiming that he was removed as the then Head of State for attempting to fight corruption.





Buhari had made the claim while commissioning the new office block of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in Abuja, yesterday.





But reacting , the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain insisted that Buhari was equally corrupt.





Fani-Kayode, who took to his Twitter handle, wondered what could be more corrupt than the alleged coup staged by Buhari in 1983 against a “democratically-elected government.”





He wrote, “Yesterday @MBuhari lamented about how he was detained for 3 years in 1985 for “fighting corruption”. He forgot that he staged a coup d’etat in 1983, toppled a democratically-elected govt. and stole the Presidency and entire treasury. What could be more corrupt than that?





“If his coup had failed, he would have been court-martialled, tied to the stake and shot for military insurrection, mutiny and treason and not just put under house arrest for 3 years.









“He should count himself lucky and not talk about history because he has much to answer for.”