Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister, on Friday revealed why President Muhammadu Buhari should be impeached.He claimed that Buhari’s impeachment will avert another impending civil war in Nigeria.The former Minister stated this while disagreeing with the stance of former military Head of State, Yakubu Gowon that impeaching Buhari would lead to another civil war.Faulting Gowon’s stance, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain insisted that Buhari’s impeachment would also avert what he termed the “coming conflagration.”In a tweet, Fani-Kayode wrote: “I respectfully disagree with former Head of State General Yakubu Gowon when he said that impeaching @MBuhari would lead to civil war.“Ironically impeaching Buhari may well be what will save Nigeria from such a civil war and what can best be described as the coming conflagration.”