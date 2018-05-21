Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode and his beautiful wife, Precious are expecting a set of triplets.





The former Minister shared the good news moments ago with lovely maternity photos of his wife, Precious.





The couple already have a son, Aaragon.





Also confirming the news on her Instagram, Precious shared that the photos were taken when she was 22 weeks pregnant, but she didn’t want to share them after she lost her mother.





Regardless, she’s celebrating her angels and staying strong, cheerful and brave for her late mum.





See the photos below:























