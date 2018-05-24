The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, yesterday, said Nigerian workers and masses would continue to celebrate and hold human rights activist and Lagos lawyer, Chief Femi Falana, SAN, high as he had been in the forefront of the crusade for the emancipation of the Nigerian people.NLC in a statement, yesterday, celebrating the 60th birthday of Chief Falana, its President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, described the activist as a great Nigerian patriot, lawyer and defender of workers’ and people’s rights.According to the statement, “Femi Falana, since his student days, has been in the forefront of the crusade for the emancipation of the Nigerian people.“As a student, even before he became a lawyer, Femi Falana was in the habit of bailing fellow student union activists who got captured by the state. As a lawyer, Femi Falana has continued in the footsteps of Nigeria’s numerouno Senior Advocate of the Masses, Chief Gani Fawehinmi.“Femi has always broken through the noise of silence to speak out against oppressive policies and actions of those in the corridors of political power. His interventions as a human rights crusader and activist transcend ethnic, religious and political sentiments and have kept successive governments in Nigeria on their toes.“Comrade Femi Falana is not just a rabble rousing activist, he is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria with an illustrious pedigree as a lawyer’s lawyer and a thorough bred professional. His commitment to pristine principles has elevated him above many of his colleagues in the legal profession, who hide under the principles of ‘adversarial litigation’ and ‘right to defend’ to go to bed with all manner of shady characters, Mr Femi Falana has continued to live above board.“In tandem with his avowed commitment to the liberation of the Nigerian State from retrogressive forces, Comrade Femi Falana has always been on the same page with the Nigeria Labour Congress in so many of our campaigns for social justice, equity and national renewal.”In further demonstration of his unflinching passion for a better society, Comrade Femi Falana has continued to reach out beyond the boundaries of his professional calling to intervene in the political arena. Recently, he was the Chairman of the National Conscience Party and on which platform he contested for the governorship seat of Ekiti State in 2007. Comrade Femi Falana has also been in the fore front of the call for a vibrant Workers Political Party – a collectively shared aspiration that would soon be a reality.At sixty years, the Nigeria Labour Congress wishes our erudite and eminent partner in the struggle for workers’ and peoples’ rights; Comrade Femi Falana, a graceful ascent to golden years ahead!