There was pandemonium in Enugu, the Enugu State capital, after an explosion rocked Holy Cross Catholic parish, Iji-Nike in Enugu-East Local Government Area.

It was gathered that the explosion occurred around 5:40 a.m. on Sunday, as worshippers were gathering for mass.





Parish priest in-charge of the church Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Okwor told newsmen that the explosion occurred when he was preparing for 6:00 a.m. mass.





He said that the sound shook the church, leaving the neighbourhood in a state of confusion, while parishioners in the premises scampered for safety.





The Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese addressing newsmen in the state described the incident as worrisome and called for vigilance.





He said that athough the explosion was minor as police described it, it would have caused a stampede if it had exploded at the time the worshippers had filled church.





“Those behind the act to desist from further action, government and security agencies should please do something fast before such incidents get out of hand,” the Bishop said.





Police spokesman Ebere Amaraizu, confirmed the explosion.





Amaraizu described it as a minor explosion, urging people not to panic.





“We thank God that there was no loss of life nor major destruction. We have to be more vigilant and security-conscious and be able to partner with security agencies to ensure that there is no repeat of such an incident,” the spokesman said.





Amaraizu added that the police had already commenced investigations into the incident.