Ahead of the 2019 presidential election, an ex-militant leader of Phase II Amnesty group, under the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, ‘General’ Emma Lawson has vowed to protect President Muhammadu Buhari’s votes in the Niger Delta region.Lawson also known as ‘Sinaman’ while addressing a selected team of journalists in Abuja recently, threatened to deal with anybody seeking to truncate Buhari’s vote in the Niger Delta region, including ex-militants who might want to stand on his way.He claimed that he protected votes that belong to the President during the election, while he vowed that any militant that is hell-bent on frustrating the re-election of Buhari would meet stiff resistance.According to him, President Buhari’s performance in developing the Niger Delta region was more than expectation, compared to what the former President and son of the soil, Goodluck Jonathan, did despite the six years he was in power.His words: “With circumspect, the socio-political happenings in recent times as they affect the Niger Delta region, I humbly make the following declaration, that I ‘General’ Emma Lawson, No 1 Phase Two Ex-militant Leaders and the Grand Commander of the Creeks of the Niger Delta region shall deliver and protect President Muhammadu Buhari’s votes in the 2019 general elections in the region of the Niger Delta.That I shall lead other ex-militant generals under my leadership in this onerous task I have assigned to myself without fear and intimidation from any person or group in the region, and if any ex-militant or youths stand on my way to stop me from carrying out this patriotic task for our great nation, he shall not be forgiven and must be punished according to the laws of the land and law of the creeks.”According to him, this declaration and vote of confidence on Buhari is as a result of unprecedented achievements of the President in three years generally, particularly in the Niger Delta region.He continued: “These unprecedented achievements are hereby stated, but not limited to the following: visible and tangible projects are being executed by the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, in every nooks and crannies of the Niger Delta region as against preceding order of Jonathan’s government, where virtually most projects were awarded and executed on pages of newspapers.“That, the historical take-off of Maritime University, Okerenkoko, is worthy of commendation whilst academic activities have commenced fully. Where our so-called son of the soil failed, Mr President is succeeding.“That reforms and prompt payment of ex-militant entitlements in the Federal Government Amnesty programme is worth celebrating as well as the appointment of Professor Charles Dokubo, as Coordinator for the Federal Government’s amnesty programme.“That the midwifery of the legal framework for the establishment of the Petroleum University, Okerenkoko is worth of mentioning, again, where our so-called son of the soil failed, the ‘Man’, from Daura has succeeded. I celebrate you, Mr President for the ongoing clean-up of Ogoni Land. What our so-called son of the soil Jonathan refused to do in six years, Mr President, you did it in just two years in office. Indeed you are not just a friend but a brother to us.He lauded the appointment of Barrister Festus Keyamo as spokesman of the Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation for the 2019 presidential election.He, however, appealed for completion of the East-West Road, stating that by doing so, Buhari’s name would be written in goldPolitics they say is a game of interest and it will be quite interesting how the 2019 general elections play out in the months ahead.