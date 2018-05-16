Sam Allardyce’s reign as Everton manager has approached its end after less than six months in charge at Goodison Park.Sky Sports reported yesterday that the 63-year-old will be informed at a meeting with majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri as early as Wednesday, that his services are no longer required as Moshiri reacts to fans’ growing discontent with the former England manager.Allardyce’s rudimentary style of play has proved deeply unpopular despite lifting the Toffees from 13th in the Premier League when he was appointed in November to finish eighth.Despite signing an 18-month deal, Allardyce seemed resigned to his fate after Sunday’s 3-1 defeat at former club West Ham, during which Everton supporters called for his sack.“I can’t quite say confidently after all the rumours I’m reading in the paper,” said Allardyce.He added, “generally there’s no smoke without fire. We’ll wait and see when we meet up.”Allardyce was hired after a dismal start to the season under Ronald Koeman saw Everton fearing a relegation battle.Former Watford and Hull City manager Marco Silva is the favourite to take over and could complete the move to Goodison Park six months after the club failed to price him away from Vicarage Road.Everton were unwilling to pay a reported compensation fee of £15 million ($20 million) wanted by Watford for the Portuguese when Koeman was sacked.However, Silva himself was then dismissed by Watford in January with the Hornets citing disruption caused by Everton’s “unwarranted approach” for a major dip in form.A change in manager could also affect Wayne Rooney’s future at the club.England’s all-time top scorer had reportedly agreed terms on a £12.5 million move to DC United in Major League Soccer last week.Rooney had seen his involvement limited under Allardyce, but could be convinced to stay at his boyhood club by a new regime.