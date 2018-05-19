Party stakeholders and delegates escaped attack on Saturday as the Enugu State Congress of the All Progressives Congress, APC, ended in a fiasco.

Accreditation of delegates were underway when some thugs stormed the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, venue of the congress and chased party members away.





Prominent members of the party, including, former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, ex Governor of Enugu State, Barr. Sullivan Chime, national vice chairman of the party, Mr. Emma Eneukwu and the congress committe members ran for their lives as violence erupted.





More to come…