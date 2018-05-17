Elections into the executive board of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) will hold on Saturday, September 29, 2018.This was confirmed by head of the NFF Electoral Committee, Barrister Mohammed Sani Katu, at a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday.Katu disclosed that sale of forms, endorsements of the same and return of the forms will hold between Monday, May 21 and Monday, June 4.Screening of candidates will take place between Thursday, July 19 and Saturday, July 21, 2018.Names of successful candidates will be released two days after the last day of screening on Monday, July 23.Katu said unsuccessful candidates would be able to file their protests/appeals between Tuesday, July 24 and Thursday, July 26, while the same will be heard on Friday, July 27 and Saturday, July 28.DON'T MISS: Download DailyPost Android app and earn unlimited free AirtimeFinal list of candidates for the elections will be made public on Monday, July 30, 2018, while the elections to hold on Saturday, September 29, 2018.