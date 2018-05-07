The Peoples Democratic Party has vowed to resist any attempt to disrupt or cause crises at the governorship election primary of the party, coming up on Tuesday.The Vice National Chairman (South-West) of the party, Dr. Eddy Olafeso, who spoke with journalists on Monday in Akure, the Ondo State capital said, all arrangements to have a hitch-free primary had been concluded. He said the party’s candidate would beat any other candidate at the governorship election coming up in July 2018.On the allegation that the All Progressives Congress was planning to disrupt the exercise, Olafeso said the party had put in place a vigilant mechanism to avert any means to disturb the smooth conduct of the election.He said, “There is nothing beyond them (APC), if they can disrupt their own primary, they see nothing wrong in coming out there to come and disrupt others but we are waiting.“The price of liberty is eternal vigilance, we are there and we are watching, we are not going to behave like in the past when we assume that, because we are peace-loving, APC will be peace-loving too. If they attempt it, they will be sorry but the truth is that we will be peaceful in Ekiti State.”