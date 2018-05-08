Documents made available to NE on Monday, indicated that 2,092 delegates are to take part in the election of the PDP governorship candidate.The number of statutory delegates is 1,585, while there are 491 ad hoc delegates for the exercise.There are 16 national delegates on the list as well.Before now, the appeal panel set up for the screening of the delegates were said to have disqualified 51 delegates.The disqualified delegates were said to be appointees of Governor Ayodele Fayose, but were said not to have resigned their appointments before contesting to be delegates.Three governorship aspirants have been cleared to take part in the primary.The aspirants are the Deputy Governor, Prof. Olusola Eleka; a former Minister of State for works, Prince Dayo Adeyeye and a former deputy governor in the state, Senator Abiodun Olujimi.The primary is to be conducted by the electoral committee headed by the Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa.The Appeal Committee, which is headed by the National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, will meet in Abuja on Thursday with other members of the National Working Committee.Meanwhile, the national leadership of the party has charged delegates as well as members and supporters of the PDP in the state, to work together and ensure a hitch-free exercise.The party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja on Monday, also commended stakeholders, particularly the aspirants, for the spirit of sportsmanship being displayed in their commitment towards a peaceful, free and credible process.Ologbondiyan said, “The party further applauds the stakeholders in the state for keeping to their resolve to work together to ensure the victory of the party at the main election, irrespective of the outcome of the primary.“The leadership of the party restates its stand to continue in the highest level of transparency and to ensure a level playing field for all aspirants in all the processes leading to the governorship primary.“Furthermore, the party charges all our members in Ekiti to remain vigilant and give no space to external forces, who might be used by the All Progressives Congress to attempt to disrupt the peace of the state, having realised that we are coasting to victory.”