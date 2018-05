that some of its aspirants planned to monetise Saturday’s governorship primary, describing it as figment of his imagination. The Ekiti state chapter of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) on Wednesday night reacted to claims by Governor Ayo Fayosethat some of its aspirants planned to monetise Saturday’s governorship primary, describing it as figment of his imagination.





” Fayose is frustrated and jittery, let him mind his business. He is not a member of our party so I don’t know where he is picking his information from.





” APC is not like his own party, the Peoples Democratic Party that has stolen our commonwealth and plunged the nation into a state of coma





“Yes, we will mobilise our members for the primary but the allegation that we are sharing that kind of money by the governor is laughable





” We will do everything that is right and within the constitution to send him out of the Government House, so let him start packing.





“No amount of blackmail will stop or derail us. The Ekiti people are set for the APC and we will make sure we produce a candidate that is acceptable to the people.”he said.





He said such monies were meant to compromise the delegates.





He claimed that the governorship election slated for July 14 in the state might also be compromised by the use of cash, going by the alleged desperation of the aspirants who are jostling for the ticket of the APC.





According to him, the way the exercise was being compromised in the build up to ordinary primary, showed that the APC was merely paying lip service to the war against corruption.





gave each delegate N250,000, and another gave N500,000, with a promise to offer them N1million each onSaturday, the day of the party primary. Fayose claimed that one particular aspirantgave each delegate N250,000, and another gave N500,000, with a promise to offer them N1million each onSaturday, the day of the party primary.