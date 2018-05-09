Ayo Fayose, Ekiti State Governor has reacted to the victory of his deputy, Prof. Kolapo Olusola, at Tuesday’s governorship primary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).





He hailed the outcome and hailed all delegates for making the primary a success.





Fayose jokingly recommended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, who presided over the election, to the All Progressives Congress (APC).









He said a man like him was fit to conduct the rescheduled primary in Ekiti.





“APC is worse than the PDP in every aspect”, he stated.





Fayose disclosed that said he will reach out to ex-Minister, Dayo Adeyeye and Senator Biodun Olujimi to assure them of relevance in the party.





The election was conducted under a peaceful and well arranged atmosphere unlike violence that disrupted the APC primary election last Saturday.





The delegates and security agencies were orderly.





The security around the venue was tight as combined forces of the Nigeria Police, men of the Department of State Services (DSS) and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) cordoned off all roads leading to the Eagle Hall in Ado Ekiti.





The security agencies were led by Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mr Chijoke Ndu.