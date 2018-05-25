The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose has mocked the All Progressives Congress, APC’s, 77-member National Campaign Council.





The council, headed by Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, was inaugurated to ensure victory for the Party’s governorship candidate, Dr, Kayode Fayemi at the July 14 Governorship Election.





However, reacting, Fayose writing on his Twitter Page, said, ”I saw APC’s gathering of 77 for Ekiti election, which I regard as the Biblical Army of the Philistines that will always crumble against the Israelites. APC didn’t set up 77-man committee on economic recovery, herdsmen killings & hunger, it is Ekiti that is more important to them.





”Unfortunately for the APC, their army of occupation is facing a Peter The Rock, they will be roundly defeated and the more they gather, the sweeter their defeat.





”Having spent over N3bn on mere primary election, they have earmarked over N25bn on Ekiti election, they will fail.”