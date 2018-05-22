The Special Adviser to Governor Ayo Fayose on Culture and Tourism, Alhaji Ademola Bello, has resigned from the cabinet.





Bello, in his resignation letter, dated May 21, 2018, said he was quitting Fayose’s government “on personal grounds.”





It was, however, gathered that he allegedly resigned due to inability to clinch the deputy governorship ticket given to former council boss in Ado Ekiti Local Government, Kazeem Deji Ogunsakin.





A copy of Bello’s resignation letter was acknowledged by the Office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Dupe Alade.





He joined the increasing list of officials quitting the Fayose administration for various reasons.





They include former Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Ekiti State University, Prince Dayo Adeyeye; former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Owoseni Ajayi; former Director General/Special Adviser Bureau of Public Procurement, Chief Segun Akinwumi; former Commissioner for Public Utilities amongst others.





His resignation letter read: “I hereby wish to inform Your Excellency of my desire to resign my appointment as a Special Adviser under your administration forthwith on personal grounds.





“Permit me to express my profound appreciation for the opportunity given to me to serve in various capacities in the course of this administration.





“It is my fervent prayer that Allah in His infinite mercies shall continue to direct our noble course.”