The Ekiti State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the outcome of the primary election that produced Dr Kayode Fayemi as its governorship candidate as evidence of democracy at play.





Recall that Fayemi polled 941 votes to beat Oni, who polled 481 votes.





The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the party’s State Publicity Secretary, Hon Taiwo Olatubosun, in a statement, congratulated Fayemi as well as other aspirants and the Primary Election Committee for the success of the exercise.





Olatubosun also commended the security agencies for their professionalism in maintaining law and order.





He expressed gratitude to the Gov. Tanko Al-Makura-led committee and party officials that ensured that the election was peaceful, transparent, rancour- free and successful.





‎The spokesman urged party members and aspirants to see the outcome of the primary as a collective victory for the APC and the people of Ekiti.





Olatubosun, however, appealed to all party members and leaders to be more united than ever for the party to attain victory in the July 14 governorship election.





‎He said,”We urged all the aspirants to accept the result in good faith and support Fayemi to win the governorship election.”