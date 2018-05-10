The immediate past National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, has resigned from the party barely 48 hours after he was beaten to the PDP governorship ticket in Ekiti state by incumbent deputy governor, Prof Kolapo Olusola.

The former minister, who came second in the PDP governorship primaries on Tuesday with 771 votes, said he could not work with the governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, whom he alleged imposed his deputy as the party’s candidate in the July 14 governorship election.





But Adeyeye, who made the disclosure on Thursday while addressing his supporters at his campaign office, however said he was yet to conclude his next political platform.