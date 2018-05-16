President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met with the Minister of Mines and Steel Development and governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Kayode Fayemi.

Fayemi was last Saturday declared winner of the APC primaries, having polled a total 941 votes.





Also at the meeting was Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, the Nasarawa State governor.





The governor was chairman of the primary election electoral committee raised by the national secretariat of the party.





The closed door meeting centered on the outcome of the primaries and preparation for the poll.





On Tuesday, APC National Organising Secretary, Sen. Osita Izunaso disclosed that the party’s national campaign committee will soon be set up.





The Ekiti governorship election will hold on July 14.







