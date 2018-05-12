 Ekiti APC primary will be credible - Al-Makura | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
Gov. Tanko Al-‎Makura, the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) committee on Ekiti governorship primary, on Saturday gave an assurance that the rescheduled exercise would be free, fair and credible.


Al-Makura, who is also the governor of Nassarawa State, gave the assurance while addressing the delegates and aspirants at the venue of the exercise in Ado-Ekiti.

He said once a delegate had cast his vote, he must leave the hall and would not be allowed in until the end of the exercise.

Al-Makura, who said 2,326  out of the 2,618 delegates had been accredited to participate in the exercise, urged them to respect the ‎rules and regulations guiding the exercise.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that voting commenced at 1.07 pm, with the statutory delegates in the first batch to vote.

