Former Governor of the old Ondo State, Bamidele Olumilua, and former governor, Niyi Adebayo, led other delegates as voting commenced in the Ekiti State All Progressives Congress rescheduled governorship primary election.Accreditation of delegates was stopped at exactly 12:25 pm while voting started at around 1:10 pm.The Chairman of the Ekiti APC Governorship Election Primary, Governor Tanko Al-Makura, announced that 2,326 delegates were accredited out of the total of 2,618 delegate lists submitted to the committee.He stated that voting will start with delegates from Ekiti South Senatorial District.The Commissioner of Police in Ekiti State, Ahmed Bello; Director of the Department of State Services Promise Iheanacho and the Commandant of NSCDC in the State, Donatus Ikemefuna and scores of security agents are inside the hall during the voting exercise.