A heavy security cordon was woven around Oke Ila neighbourhood of Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital on Saturday where the All Progressives Congress (APC) is holding its governorship primary.

Aspirants, delegates and journalists were thoroughly frisked by security agencies deployed for the exercise.





Security checks started at a location about 1,000 metres to Damlek Event Centre, along Afao Road, Oke Ila.





There are up to seven security points where people are being frisked to their shoes with full compliments of security dogs.





Armed policemen and Department of State Services (DSS) operatives were stationed inside the hall and the vicinity of the venue.





Economic activities along Afao Road were paralysed as the entire stretch was cordoned off and blocked with vehicles of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).





Shops and offices were closed as the security scare forced many residents to stay indoors.





Chairman of the Electoral Committee, Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, was in charge to ensure that everything went on smoothly.





Accreditation is still ongoing at the time of filing this report.