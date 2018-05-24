The politics in Ekiti state took a new dimension yesterday when supporters of the state governor, Ayo Fayose spotted one of the campaign billboards of APC governorship candidate and Minister of Steel, Kayode Fayemi, and began to tear it.

This happened during their campaign rally for the PDP candidate who is the deputy governor of the state, Prof. Kolapo Olusola-Eleka, The Ekiti governorship election is set to hold on the 14th of July 2018.





Watch a video from the scene below..



