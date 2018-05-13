Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose has told the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, to expect a defeat that will be worse than what he suffered in the 2014 poll.Fayose said Fayemi should not celebrate yet over what he described as a “pyrrhic victory” secured at the All Progressives Congress (APC) shadow election on Saturday.The governor who reacted to Fayemi’s victory on his Twitter handle thanked the APC “for giving Ekiti people a candidate they love to vote against at all times.”He described Fayemi’s victory at the APC primary as a “fire that would be quenched at the July 14 governorship poll.”Fayose is backing his protégé, who emerged as the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate on May 8, Prof. Kolapo Olusola, to succeed him in office.Fayose tweeted: “I thank the APC for giving Ekiti people a candidate they love to vote against at all times.“Fayemi should not celebrate this pyrrhic victory yet because it is nothing but a flame that will be quenched on July 14th.“He should expect to suffer worse defeat compared to that of 2014.”