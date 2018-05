The Federal High Court sitting in Sokoto has given the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) until today, Tuesday, to arraign a former Minister of Water Resources Mukhtar Shehu Shagari and four others.





The others charged along with the ex-minister are: Ibrahim Gidado, Nasiru Dalhatu, Ibrahim Milgoma and Abdullahi Mohammed Wali.





They are to be docked on a five-count charge of conspiracy and money laundering to the tune of N500 million.





The defendants are alleged to have participated in the sharing of the $115million largesse from former minister of petroleum resources intended to influence the outcome of the 2015 presidential election.