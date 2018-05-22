The Federal High Court sitting in Sokoto has given the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) until today, Tuesday, to arraign a former Minister of Water Resources Mukhtar Shehu Shagari and four others.





The others charged along with the ex-minister are: Ibrahim Gidado, Nasiru Dalhatu, Ibrahim Milgoma and Abdullahi Mohammed Wali.





They are to be docked on a five-count charge of conspiracy and money laundering to the tune of N500 million.





The defendants are alleged to have participated in the sharing of the $115million largesse from former minister of petroleum resources intended to influence the outcome of the 2015 presidential election.





It was gathered that the distribution of the money was done in contravention of section 1(a) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act.