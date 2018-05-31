The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has detained Ramalan Yero, former governor of Kaduna, Nuhu Somo Wya, former minister of state for power, and two others.





They were detained on Wednesday by the Kaduna zonal office of the EFCC over the N700m campaign funds released by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before the 2015 general election.





Also held in detention are Abubakar Gaya Haruna, former Kaduna state PDP chairman, and Ishaq Hamza, former secretary to the Kaduna state government during Yero’s tenure





The detainees have been reporting to the zonal office of the EFCC for the past two months in line with the procedure for investigations.





TheCable understands that the commission decided to detain them on Wednesday in order to arraign them in court on Thursday.





“The case is coming up tomorrow; so I can confirm to you that the former governor is here with us and he will be arraigned at the courts with the three others” an EFCC source said.





Kamaludeen Gebi, spokesperson of the EFCC Kaduna office, was unavailable to comment on the development.





The former governor and the others were interrogated for hours last week by operatives of the EFCC.