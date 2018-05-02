Senator Matthew Urhoghide representing Edo South Senatorial district and Chairman, Senate Committee on Public Accounts Wednesday explained that thugs assaulted and humiliated him in the presence of Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki and Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Johnson Babatunde Kokumo.

Explaining his ordeal through order 43, the lawmaker who was virtually angry, said the thugs who waylaid him and in the process removed his cap at the airport in Benin were mobilised by government agents.





“On Friday at Benin Airport, thugs who were mobilised assaulted and humiliated me while I was with the governor who was there with Edo State Commissioner of Police. ”





“One of those thugs even removed my cap”, he added.





He linked the attack against him to the Committee on Public Accounts which he submitted to the Senate on Thursday last week indicting President Muhammadu Buhari for the purchase of American Tucano Aircrafts without Senate approval to the tune of $496 million.





He insisted that the report which indicted President Buhari was not partisan in content, saying the impeachment of President Buhari in view of section 143 of the 1999 constitution was the appropriate move in the circumstance.





“Mr. President, distinguished colleagues, even the section 143 of the constitution which I recommended has other procedures to follow. ”





He regretted that his good service to the Federal Republic of Nigeria as a Senator was misconstrued in Edo state.





Urhogide further absolved himself of any wrongdoing saying: “If President Muhammadu Buhari was in my position and was confronted with the same situation, what would he have done? He would have done the same thing.”





“Mr. President, I will be going to court over this issue to serve as deterrent to others in future.”





Responding, the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki expressed that it was unfortunate the way and manner the lawmaker was treated.





He asked the Senate Committee on Police Affairs to look into the matter.