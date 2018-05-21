But the Minister said that before the DRC team arrives Nigeria, they will be thoroughly screened in their home country and also be screened on arrival to Nigeria.
He said that the football administrators in the country in collaboration with the Ministry of Health have introduced strict screening policies to ensure that the match takes place.
Dalung who disclosed this while fielding questions from State House correspondents after meeting with President Buhari behind closed doors enthused that the Super Eagles will be in Russia to win the cup and not as mere participants to make up the numbers.
He expressed satisfaction with the selection process of players by the Technical Adviser.
