There was mild drama at the Igbosere High Court on Monday after notorious kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, also known as Evans refused to come down from the prison van, otherwise known as Black Maria.





It was gathered that Evans, who is currently facing charges bordering on conspiracy to kidnap and attempted murder, was expected to appear in court today as part of his ongoing trial.





Drama, however, ensued on getting to the court premises as the suspect stayed glued in the van and refused to come down.





DCP Abba Kyari, who confirmed this to our reporter, said it took the intervention of the judge, Justice Adedayo Akintoye, who ordered that he should bundled into the court.





Kyari said, “There was drama in Igbosere court today as Evans refused to come down from black maria to enter the court, not until the sitting judge ordered that he should be bundled to the court.





“The warder also said he had refused to follow them from prison but he was dragged.”