The Presidency has declared that the United States, US, President, Donald Trump is the latest supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari.





Buhari’s Personal Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie stated this in a Facebook post.





She recalled the meeting between Buhari and his US counterpart in Washington and comments made by the former about Buhari’s strides.





Onochie, in the post wrote: “PRES. DONALD TRUMP IS THE LATEST BUHARIST. HEAR HIM:





“I stand with you the number one African President. I support you my fellow President. Your integrity is second to none. I am at your back in spirit, physical and in faith. Go on with your anti-corruption fight against crooks in your country. I support you President Muhammadu Buhari. God is also with you ~President Donald Trump today to President Muhammadu Buhari.





“God bless our two nations.”