One of the witnesses in the trial of Raymond Dokpesi, former chairman of DAAR Communications, has spoken on how he allegedly received huge sums of money from the media mogul.





Testifying at the federal high court, Abuja, on Wednesday, Ayobami Oluwarinu, a prosecution witness, said Dokpesi paid him about N68 million for renovation and building work.





He told the court he became aware of the case against Dokpesi after receiving a call from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to clarify what the money was meant for.





Dokpesi is being tried by the commission for allegedly receiving N2.1 billion from the office of the national security adviser — during the last administration — without executing any contract.





“I got a call from EFCC that I should come to the Abuja office and clarify the transactions that took place between my companies and DAAR Investment Ltd., which led to the transfers to my account,” he said.





The bank document showed the transactions was tendered before the court by the prosecutor.





The witness confirmed that monies were transferred on six tranches into the accounts of two of his companies, Archisynthesis Ltd. and Wood Country Investment Ltd.





He said the monies were for design, construction and renovation works at Dokpesi’s country home at Aghenegbode in Edo and DAAR Communications studios nationwide.





“One of the studios work is at Kpaduma Asokoro Abuja, others are located across the country, because I’m his sole architect,” the witness said.





When asked if there was documented evidence for the contract to build and renovate, Oluwarinu said he had worked for Dokpesi since 1993 and documentation had never been an issue.





“I cannot recall whether we had an oral or written agreement for the jobs because my relationship with him is cordial and I have worked for him since 1993.”





Dokpesi had earlier pleaded not guilty to the amended seven-count charge filed against him.





John Tsoho, judge handling the case, adjourned the matter till May 28, for continuation of trial.