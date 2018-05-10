Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has called for improved welfare for officers and men of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in order to insulate them from temptation.The Speaker said this when he visited the EFCC new office complex in Abuja, yesterday.He said though the new office complex was befitting and expressive of the dedication of the government to fight corruption, it could only be possible to get optimal results when the men and women who do the work for the agency are provided with the conducive working environment.Dogara, who described the new office building as excellent, said: “You must ensure that the salary they take home matches this infrastructure they will be occupying as offices and we want to ensure they are insulated from temptation because when you deal with economic crimes that are in billions, temptation is always there to cut corners, especially if you do not have anything to fall back on when you leave office.”anyone that wants to access the investment made on combating corruption, will not just see individuals but also see the structure.The Speaker added, “For me, it is a dream come true, this is the kind of things we want to see, this is what we want foreigners to see when they come to Nigeria.