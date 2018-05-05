Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide, has reacted to the N100million the Independent National Electoral (INEC) spent on the failed attempt to recall Kogi-West lawmaker, Senator Dino Melaye.It was reported that, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, on Friday said N100m was spent on the failed attempt to recall Kogi-West lawmaker, Senator Dino Melaye.Yakubu said, ” A recall exercise is just like conducting a Senatorial election, adding that Kogi-West which Melaye represents, has 552 polling units and seven local governments.”Reacting through his Twitter handle on Friday, Remo described Kogi state as notorious for not using the money spent on Dino to pay their workers.He wrote, “INEC has revealed that the failed attempt to recall Dino cost ₦100 million. Kogi is notorious for not paying workers salary.“Imagine how many workers that amount would have paid if only APC were less vindictive and more progressive minded. Any surprise Nigeria is not growing?”