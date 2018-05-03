Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister, on Thursday alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari was behind the ordeal of Kogi West Senator, Dino Melaye.





The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain claimed that Buhari was behind the humiliation and disgrace of Melaye.





Fani-Kayode said Buhari was against Melaye because the lawmaker was opposing the current All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government.





He made the allegation while sharing a photograph of Melaye being wheeled into an ambulance on a stretcher.





In a tweet, Fani-Kayode wrote: “This is nothing but cruelty and wickedness. @MBuhari, have you not humiliated and disgraced @dino_melaye enough? And all because he had the guts to oppose you?





“Call your thugs to order and do not allow them to kill this man! If you can do this to a Senator then no one is safe!.”





Earlier, a Senior Magistrate court 2 in Lokoja, Kogi State had remanded Melaye in Police custody till June 11, 2018.





The senator who was brought into the court in a police ambulance was accused of arming youths in the state.