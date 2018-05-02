The senate is currently in a closed-door session with the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Ibrahim Idris.

Lawmakers are said to be grilling the police boss over the alleged manhandling of Kogi West Senator, Dino Melaye during his arrest and detention by the police.





Idris, who arrived the National Assembly was ushered into the senate chamber after it was closed to the public at 11:07 am.





Following Melaye’s ordeal, the senate had summoned Idris for questioning last week.





The police boss, however, shunned the invitation, a situation leadership of the Upper Legislative chamber frowned at.





Explaining why Idris had failed to honour the invitation, Force spokesperson, Jimoh Moshood said the Police Act and Regulation permits a senior officer of the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police and Assistant Inspector General of Police to represent the IGP in an official capacity when permitted.