The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Kogi State, has declared that Dino Melaye is the most popular senator ever produced from his senatorial district.





Chairman of the state chapter of the party, Haddy Ametuo stated this while reacting to the failed recall process initiated against Melaye.





Recall that INEC had on Sunday reaffirmed Melaye as a Senator after the signatures verification process to the petition for his recall fell short of statutory requirement.









In his reaction, Ametuo noted that the failed recall process was a sign of what to expect in the 2019 general elections.





Ametuo, in a statement he issued in Lokoja, the state capital, said no amount of monetary inducement can derail the will of the people in future elections across the state.





The party chairman also claimed that “some ghosts” were behind the failed recall process against Melaye.





He, however, expressed delight that the process had come to a premature end through the collective will of the people of Kogi West Senatorial District.





Ametuo said, “Melaye, the only senator our party has in Kogi State, won with 94.66 per cent leaving the remaining 5.34 per cent to the petitioners.





“The messages are very clear; that Sen. Melaye is the most popular senator ever produced by Kogi West.





“No amount of financial inducement and coercion will change the will of the people of Kogi State in future elections.”





He applauded the neutrality and transparency displayed by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, during during the exercise.





“It gives us high optimism that future elections will be very free and fair. INEC therefore deserves commendations for the job well done,” he said.





Urging the petitioners and Melaye to embrace peace and heed the voice of God “because the voice of the people is the voice of God,’’ he insisted that the APC still remains the most viable alternative for good governance in the state.





“I call on all members of our party to conduct themselves in a manner that will boost the image of our great party and not things that will further cause disrepute in our party,” Ametuo said.