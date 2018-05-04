Asari Dokubo, ex-militant leader has alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari has marked Kogi West Senator, Dino Melaye for death.

Dokubo claimed that Buhari arranged with the police to push the lawmaker out of a moving van.





Recall that Melaye was alleged to have jumped off a moving police van in Abuja conveying him to Lokoja to face criminal charges.





However, the ex-militant leader, wondered how the lawmaker could have jumped off the van with security operatives present and the doors locked.





In a video he posted in his Facbook, Dokubo said, “People are happy with what is happening to Dino Melaye, saying he deserves it.





“Yes he does but if Melaye, who was one of the most vociferous and loquacious personalities in Buhari’s campaign that brought this evil on us can be treated this way by throwing him out of a moving vehicle, then it can happen to any one of us.





“Buhari wanted to kill Melaye by throwing him off a bus, if not, how was it possible for Melaye to have jumped off a Hiace bus with police officers.





“In a Hiace bus, there are two seats in the front and four rolls of seats behind. In one of the role Melaye was seating there were armed police men and it was locked, how did Melaye jumped off?





“Was there a transfiguration or a Dino Melaye’s rapture?





“You know he has being singing some religious songs, may be he was in the spirit and was raptured and only to find himself on the ground outside the bus.





“People don’t ask questions, Buhari thinks that because he is the captain of ‘Dundy United’ we all are fans and players of this his club.





“The conclusion we can get from all this was that Dino Melaye was marked to be killed.”





