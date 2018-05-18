The Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU) has asked its members to carry on with the strike despite a court order directing health workers to resume work within 24 hours.





On Thursday, the National Industrial Court in Abuja ordered the health workers — who have been on strike since April 17 — to suspend the industrial action and resume work within 24 hours.





Babatunde Adejumo, the judge who gave the order, did so following an ex-parte motion filed by Incorporated Trustees of Kingdom Human Rights Foundation International, a non governmental organisation (NGO).





The court had also ordered the health workers and the federal government to arrive at an acceptable and amicable solution in the interest of Nigerians.





But the union denied knowledge of the ruling in a statement issued Friday by Biobelemoye Josiah its national chairman.





The statement read: “It has come to the notice that some propagandists are circulating this false information in order to mislead members.”





Part of the health workers’ demands are improved facilities, upward adjustment of CONHESS salary scale, and employment of additional health professionals.





Others are implementation of court judgments, upward review of retirement age from 60 to 65 years, and harmonisation of salaries of all healthcare workers in the country.