Reno Omokri, former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has attacked President Muhammadu Buhari over his comment on ‘inflation’ during his Democracy Day broadcast.





Recall that Buhari on Tuesday in his Democracy Day broadcast assured Nigerians that his government would continue to work for them.





Buhari, who spoke on many issues, called for support for his administration, assuring that Nigeria was on the path to greatness.





But in a series of tweets on Tuesday, Omokri said Buhari lied when he said his government had reduced inflation in Nigeria.





A tweet from the ex-presidential aide reads: “Buhari lied when he said he has reduced inflation. In truth, inflation increased by 50%, from 9.8% when Buhari took over in May 2015, to 13.34%.





“The last time Nigeria enjoyed single digit inflation rate was under ex-President, Jonathan.”