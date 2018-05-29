An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in Ebonyi, Dr Paul Okorie, has given passmark to President Muhammadu Buhari led – administration, as Nigeria marks the May 29 Democracy Day.Okorie, a former Commissioner for Works, Transportation and Environment in Ebonyi, who reacted to the President ‘s Democracy Day address, said the APC led Federal Government, had shown commitment to the development of the country.He listed infrastructure development, economic growth, diversification of nation’s economy, defeat of Boko Haram, fight against corruption and job creation for youths, as part of the landmark achievements of the Buhari administration.“That our foreign reserve moved from $29.6 billion to $47.5 billion under the president is a positive evidence of response to diversification and other efforts to restore the country’s economy.“The prosecution of high profile Nigerians on alleged corruption charges is an unprecedented development in this country.“The anti graft war has reduced widespread corruption and the whistle blowing policy of government has yielded billions of naira for the country.“Economic diversification has led to greater attention to agriculture, thus reducing rice importation by 90 per cent, thereby increasing our country’s foreign reserve,” Okorie said.Okorie, a major contender in the Ebonyi governorship election under the platform of the All Progressives Congress, lauded Buhari’s intention to sign the not-too-young-to-run bill.He said that the President’s intension was a good one and urged the Nigerian youths to begin to prepare to take higher leadership responsibilities.“The president’s declaration in his broadcast to sign the not- too-young-to-run bill was an indication of the administration’s desire to begin a process of transferring power and leadership to the younger generation.“With this, the youth must be prepared to take higher responsibilities, as well as embrace more positive attitude to life”.