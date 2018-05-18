The congress for the Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has been postponed to Monday.The postponing of the congress was confirmed on Friday morning by the State chairman of the party, Jones Erue as well as leader of the party in the state, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor.Though reason for the postponing of the congress could not be confirmed, a source at the party’s national secretariat disclosed to Vanguard that the incident was as a result of the discrepancy trailing the delegate list which was supposed to be used for the congress.