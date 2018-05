The State congress of the Delta State All Progressives Congress approved by the National Working Committee is currently underway at the Federal College of Education (Technical), Asaba, the State capital.The NWC had postponed the congress earlier slated for last week Saturday owing to alleged inducement of some members of the committee charged with the conduct of the exercise.Our correspondent who is monitoring the exercise observed that the congress is being attended by delegates from the 25 local government areas of the State.