Plateau United goalkeeper, Dele Ajiboye, has insisted he will give his all to make Nigeria’s final squad to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.He said this while reacting to his inclusion in the Gernot Rohr’s 30-man preliminary squad released on Monday.Ajiboye, a former youth international, will battle for a spot in the team alongside three other goalkeepers, Francis Uzoho, Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Daniel Akpeyi.Three of them are expected to pick the goalkeeping slots.But the former Nasarawa United, Shooting Stars and Warri Wolves goalie is determined to force his way into the final squad.“I’m extremely happy to be in the preliminary squad for the World Cup. It is a big recognition for me and I will work hard to make the final squad.“The other three goalkeepers (Francis, IK and Daniel) are my good friends and it is going to be a tough competition for us in camp.“We all have to work hard to convince the coaches that we merit a place in the team.“I believe that will bring out the best in all of us which is good for the team. I’m looking forward to this experience and hope to be on the plane to Russia at the end of the day,” Ajiboye told Complete Sports.