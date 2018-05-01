 ‘Dear President, you deserve some accolades’… Twitter reactions to Buhari’s visit to the US | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
For once, President Muhammadu Buhari is receiving positive reviews on a foreign trip — from Nigerians.

Many Nigerians on twitter are of the opinion that his current outing in the US is far better compared to the previous ones, most especially his last visit to the UK where he was accused of demarketing the country.

His number one critic is probably his wife, Aisha, but she herself gave the president good marks after his meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House.

Some however found it “scandalous” that Buhari is being praised simply because he did not make a gaffe.

In all, though, it would appear some people were surprised the outing went well contrary to expectations.

