For once, President Muhammadu Buhari is receiving positive reviews on a foreign trip — from Nigerians.

Many Nigerians on twitter are of the opinion that his current outing in the US is far better compared to the previous ones, most especially his last visit to the UK where he was accused of demarketing the country.





His number one critic is probably his wife, Aisha, but she herself gave the president good marks after his meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House.





Some however found it “scandalous” that Buhari is being praised simply because he did not make a gaffe.





In all, though, it would appear some people were surprised the outing went well contrary to expectations.

Global media houses are reporting that your country's president is the first African President to be invited to White House but because his name is Muhammadu Buhari, you want to hug a nearby transformer. Sadly the transformer will waste you because Fashola is working



Sigh — Tunde Eneji (@iameneji) April 30, 2018

So trump admitted we did buy those helicopters meanwhile fani kayode from digbolugi village said Buhari wants to spend the money on reelection campaign — Daddy D.O🇳🇬 (@DOlusegun) April 30, 2018

When wailers said they will investigate the $430m War Jets payment Buhari made to the US, we say it's a welcome development. We transferred from Federation Account to the US directly, a single transaction well narrated. We didn't withdraw cash & give to Pastor Orisa & Thug Asari. — Ayekooto (@DeeOneAyekooto) May 1, 2018

Saw a picture of PMB signing some papers with Trump grinning over him. As much as I'm happy to see both leaders, I'm very scared at the same time. What is Buhari signing us into? Why is no one asking this question? — Tim Ogunyemi (@TIMONIUM17) May 1, 2018

Smiling U.S President Trump and President Buhari, are the two going to establish a strong relationship pic.twitter.com/d4WQcPI1vf April 30, 2018

President Buhari said that his government has cut the importation of rice by 90 percent. This is very commendable.



However, the price of a bag of rice is still at all time high in the market.



Something is not adding up. I don't understand this economics and market forces. — Arinze Odira (@CaptainArinze) April 30, 2018

The fact that most people consider Buhari not 'disgracing' Nigeria at the White House today as a major achievement is an unfortunate tragedy. — Mr Stanley Nwabia (@MrStanleyNwabia) April 30, 2018

The best thing @realDonaldTrump said to Buhari is this-“We have had very serious problems with Christians who are being murdered in Nigeria, we are going to be working on that problem very, very hard because we cannot allow that to happen”. GOD BLESS DONALD TRUMP April 30, 2018

At the end of Buhari's trip to the US, I hope we'll be able to count on some tangible gains for Nigeria not just "first sub Sahara African President to be hosted by Trump" and "Buhari did not have any major gaffes during his press conference." 😐 — Lady B (@JoyceOdukoya) April 30, 2018

Buhari had meetings in the past where he goofed big time, he got some criticism for that, his recent visit to the 🇺🇸 seems the best so far, he deserves some accolades 👏 but then we must still rant about the trip.



This time he deserves some accolades 👏👏👏👏 — ‘Jibola (@jibolahassan01) May 1, 2018

#PMBinDC I don't understand why APC and Presidency think Buhari's meeting with Trump is a validation for good performance. #PMBinWashington April 30, 2018

Fine... Buhari deserves an accolade for whatever he did with Trump on Monday,but can he just sit back from 2019 election? — Shadie (@AfolasadeOla) May 1, 2018