Davido, Nigerian Afro-pop artiste, has announced Sinzu as the latest addition to the Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) family.

The ‘FIA’ singer made the announcement on Monday through his Instagram story.





“Announcing my new artist tonight,” Davido had written.





Three hours later, an ecstatic Davido recorded a video of the ‘Money In My Pocket’ rapper saying: “New DMW signee! Sinzu”.





Davido, who is currently on tour, brought out Sinzu, who is sometimes referred to as Sauce Kid, as a surprise guest to perform ‘Carolina’ with him.





The performance was Sinzu’s first since he was released from a US federal prison.





Born Babalola Falemi, Sinzu was charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud, eight counts each of bank fraud and aggravated identity theft, and possession of 15 or more fraudulent bank cards.





He allegedly stole the sum of $15,388 at the Treasure Valley, Idaho. The rapper was arrested at Boise Airport as he was about to board a flight.





In September 2016, Davido had announced that Dammy Krane was now signed to the label only to announce five months later that the signing was not official.





With Sinzu’s addition, there are now eight artistes signed to DMW. Idowest, ‘Shepeteri’ singer signed a deal with the label four days ago.