Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido, has revealed his plans to retire from music very soon.





The assurance crooner who just returned to the country after a performance in Sierra Leone granted an interview to make the fresh revelation.





The who has built an empire for himself and has acquired a whole lot including wealth, private jet, fame and properties revealed that though he is twenty five years old now, he doesn’t want to continue with music at 30

In his words:





“I am 25 now, and I have a five-year plan.





“By the time I am 30, I don’t want to be actively doing music anymore”.





With Davido setting a target for himself and making plans to resign in the next five years, fans are left to wonder what he is most likely to venture into which could be as lucrative as business in the music industry





With a lot of highly respected veteran musicians still in the game, which includes the likes of Don Jazzy, Tiwa Savage, fans are likely to miss Davido’s songs