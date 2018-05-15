 Davido Reacts To Allegations Pointing That He Didn’t Buy A Jet | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » Davido Reacts To Allegations Pointing That He Didn’t Buy A Jet

Last week, Davido gave many people a run for their money after he purchased a Porsche car for his girlfriend, signed a multimillion Naira Deal for he and his girlfriend and proceeded to reveal that he just got himself a jet.


Social media went wild with this news with some using Davido as a point of contact in their prayers.

However, yesterday, news broke that Davido didn’t really buy a jet adding that the purchase of the jet is just to make the singer look bankable in the showbiz industry and that he only has a “fractional ownership’ of the jet.

Davido has however reacted via his Instagram story. He posted a photo with the caption;

“You no get money dem go laff u..u come get money dem go say you proud..Naija which way na🙄😂


