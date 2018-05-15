Last week, Davido gave many people a run for their money after he purchased a Porsche car for his girlfriend, signed a multimillion Naira Deal for he and his girlfriend and proceeded to reveal that he just got himself a jet.





Social media went wild with this news with some using Davido as a point of contact in their prayers.





However, yesterday, news broke that Davido didn’t really buy a jet adding that the purchase of the jet is just to make the singer look bankable in the showbiz industry and that he only has a “fractional ownership’ of the jet.





Davido has however reacted via his Instagram story. He posted a photo with the caption;





“You no get money dem go laff u..u come get money dem go say you proud..Naija which way na 🙄😂



