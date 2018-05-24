Ben Bruce, senator representing Bayelsa east, has alleged that the helipad in Daura is the only project that the current administration has competed in its three years in power.

Daura in Katsina state is the hometown of President Muhammadu Buhari.





In a series of tweets on Wednesday, the senator accused Nigerian leaders of neglecting the masses while taking care of themselves.





He described as failure the inability of leaders to look after those they lead.





“It is sad that this administration cannot point to any major projects initiated, started and completed in the three years they have been in power except the Daura helipad. It is a weak leader who looks after himself. A strong leader will rather look after the people who he leads. The greatest failure of leadership is when a leader fails to look after his people,” he wrote.





”In the last three years, some of us leaders built new houses, yet we haven’t built new housing estates for the people. We have bought new private jets yet Nigeria still does not have a national airline. This, in my opinion, is the greatest failure of leadership possible.”

It is sad that this administration cannot point to any major projects initiated, started and completed in the three years they have been in power except the Daura helipad. It is a weak leader who looks after himself. A strong leader will rather look after the people who he leads. — Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) May 23, 2018

In the last 3 years, some of us leaders built new houses for ourselves, yet we haven’t built new housing estates for the people. We‘ve bought new private jets yet Nigeria still does not have a national airline. This, in my opinion, is the greatest failure of leadership possible. — Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) May 23, 2018

The lawmaker is a fierce critic of the All Progressives Congress (APC) government.





He renewed his criticisms of the government after Dino Melaye, senator representing Kogi west, was detained by the police.





Bruce has visited Melaye in custody on different occasions.