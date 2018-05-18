Darren Moore has been appointed as new head coach of West Bromwich Albion Football Club, the club said in a statement on its website on Friday.The 44-year-old was placed in charge of the team after the exit of Alan Pardew in April.Moore’s stewardship over the final six games in the English Premier League could not save the team as it got relegated to the championship division.Announcing the appointment, Chief Executive of the club, Mr Mark Jenkins, said the impression Moore made across all areas of the club delivered a powerful case for his promotion to head coach.“We are delighted to confirm Darren as our new head coach and we look forward to his continuing the excellent work we saw when he stepped into the role in an interim capacity in the first week of April.“He embodies the spirit of the club and the spirit of what we are striving to achieve in this new chapter ahead.“We conducted a thorough process of recruitment but Darren’s powerful impact on the pitch and across all areas of the club established him as the outstanding candidate.“We suffered a torrid season but if there was a redeeming feature it was to see Darren at work over those final weeks, galvanising the club and getting everyone positive again.“We all know we have a challenging summer ahead of us but from talking at length to Darren about his plans, they are challenges he is ready to meet head on,” said Mark.Moore’s effort in his most recent capacity saw him named as the Premier League’s Manager of the Month after that memorable sequence of results which brought victories over Manchester United, Newcastle and Tottenham.He will set about assembling his backroom team as a priority before finalising plans for pre-season and working closely with Technical Consultant, Giuliano Terraneo, over player recruitment.Reacting, Moore said this was an opportunity to move the club to the right direction.“I am obviously proud to accept this role and also extremely excited.“We have a big summer ahead of us, a lot of hard work we need to get in now. I’m going all out to try to get those plans and personnel in place to make sure we’ve got everything ready.“We need to be because this is a tough league packed with great clubs. But, what an opportunity for us to move the club in the right direction,” he said.