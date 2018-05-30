Mr Steven Ukpukpen, lawmaker representing Obudu constituency in Cross River State House of Assembly is dead.

Ukpukpen slumped and died during an early morning workout on Wednesday.





It was gathered that the incident happened around 7am along Moore Road in Calabar.





According to the Punch, The lawmaker was said to have been rushed to a nearby Navy Clinic, but medical officials on duty said he was in a critical condition and therefore directed that he should be transferred to another hospital.





He was, however, confirmed dead by medical officials in a private hospital where he was later taken to.