Real Madrid star, Cristiano Ronaldo, has reportedly engaged his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, with a Cartier diamond ring worth N300m ($836,051.91 or £615,000).

The French Jewelry company recently advertised the engagement ring which cost around £615,000, and Georgina commented on the post with heart emojis.





The Sun, UK, reports that Georgina, the shopkeeper-turned-model fueled speculations that the pair are engaged after she showed off a sparkling ring in an Instagram video.





According to the newspaper, both Ronaldo and Georgina have kept sealed lips over a future wedding, even though they already have a daughter together.





The new ring comes just months after she gave birth to the couple’s first child, Alana Martina.





Recall that Ronaldo had said it would be difficult for him to have another child after Alana Martina.